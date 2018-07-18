G-Smatt Global signs MOU for joint corporation in Middle East

The establishment of the joint corporation is aimed at exclusive sales and distribution of G-Glass in the Middle East, the company said.
G-Glass is the world’s first and only construction material and display product that enables implementation of full-color video while maintaining 100 percent transparency of a conventional glass material, according to the firm.
A large scale G-Glass display was installed on the exterior of the east Coex building in Samseong-dong, Seoul, as well as at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
|G-Smatt Global`s use of G-Glass during 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. (G-Smatt Global)
Through Kolon Global, G-Smatt Global installed G-Glass inside the Dubai International Airport’s DAFZA main gate in 2017.
“The Middle Eastern market has one of the biggest market potential around the globe, especially for G-Smatt Global, and (the company) is confident to carry out projects along with Kolon Global, which has well-established business references and extensive experience in the field,” said G-Smatt Global CEO Lee Ki-sung.
He added that following the establishment of a joint corporation in the United Arab Emirates, the company will continue to expand its business by not only supplying G-Glass and related products to the region but also establishing a production facility to drive global penetration.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)