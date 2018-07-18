Go to Mobile Version

G-Smatt Global signs MOU for joint corporation in Middle East

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Jul 18, 2018 - 15:51
  • Updated : Jul 18, 2018 - 16:19
G-Smatt Global, a South Korean company that manufactures and distributes complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, said Wednesday that it signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding with Kolon Global and Dubai-based BMAR Investment LLC to establish a local joint corporation.

The establishment of the joint corporation is aimed at exclusive sales and distribution of G-Glass in the Middle East, the company said. 

G-Glass is the world’s first and only construction material and display product that enables implementation of full-color video while maintaining 100 percent transparency of a conventional glass material, according to the firm.

A large scale G-Glass display was installed on the exterior of the east Coex building in Samseong-dong, Seoul, as well as at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.


G-Smatt Global`s use of G-Glass during 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. (G-Smatt Global)

Through Kolon Global, G-Smatt Global installed G-Glass inside the Dubai International Airport’s DAFZA main gate in 2017.

“The Middle Eastern market has one of the biggest market potential around the globe, especially for G-Smatt Global, and (the company) is confident to carry out projects along with Kolon Global, which has well-established business references and extensive experience in the field,” said G-Smatt Global CEO Lee Ki-sung.

He added that following the establishment of a joint corporation in the United Arab Emirates, the company will continue to expand its business by not only supplying G-Glass and related products to the region but also establishing a production facility to drive global penetration. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)

