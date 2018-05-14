LG launches AI-equipped robot vacuum cleaner

BUSINESS

Models showcase LG's newest robot vacuum cleaners (LG Electronics)

South Korea’s LG Electronics on Monday introduced its latest robot vacuum cleaner that is “smarter and stronger” than predecessors, with an improved artificial intelligence platform with 3-D sensors.The newly launched LG Cordzero R9 ThinQ features LG’s AI platform Deep ThinQ whose navigation capabilities are reinforced with 3-D Dual Eye sensors.It is the first time the company equipped the AI platform to its robot cleaners for commercialization.The sensors help the cleaners learn about details of an indoor space, including locations of obstacles to stop by or bypass within a wide angle view of 160 degrees, the company said.By adopting a smart AI turbo, the new cleaner models can sense dusty areas, such as carpets and corners, where they need to increase suction power and adjust the brush and speed.The R9 models -- one in dark silver and the other in bohemian red -- can operate for up to 90 minutes when fully charged, while the brush spins 1,300 times per minute at the maximum.The LG robot cleaners are also certified by Germany’s Schubert Leiter Geratesicherheit and British Allergy Foundation for their prevention of fine dust leaks and allergy-inducing substances as the first among rival products, LG said.LG was the first to launch robot cleaners locally in 2003.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)