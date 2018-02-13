‘Trump should give talk with North Korea a chance’

NATIONAL

With US President Donald Trump’s administration raising the prospect for direct talks with North Korea amid an inter-Korean Olympics detente, the US should pursue dialogue if Pyongyang continues to suspend nuclear and missile tests until after the Olympics, Washington-based security scholars said.



In an email interview with The Korea Herald, the analysts noted such initial talks without preconditions are necessary to determine North Korea’s nuclear capabilities and their intentions before it becomes too late to deter a nuclear-armed North Korea capable of attacking the US mainland.



The scholars, however, warned that the North’s reluctance toward denuclearization efforts would prompt the US to return to a “maximum pressure” campaign, suggesting that seeking dialogue is not a policy shift of the Trump administration, but part of its strategy of alternating pressure and engagement.



“I think the US could talk to North Korea without preconditions in order to help lower tensions and to see if any additional information can be gained about their nuclear capabilities and intentions,” said Sue Mi Terry, a senior fellow and Korea Chair at Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.



“However, without a fundamental shift in North Korea’s calculus about their nuclear program, the talks will probably not make much progress. This will leave the US without much choice but to pursue the same ‘maximum pressure and engagement’ strategy.”

Tourists impersonating US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un pose for a photo at a train station for PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Yonhap

North Korea`s leader Kim Jong-un waves to the crowd gathered for a military parade last April. Yonhap