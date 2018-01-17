Number of house husbands hits record high in 2017: data

NATIONAL

The number of house husbands hit a record high in South Korea last year, Statistics Korea said Wednesday, amid changing gender stereotypes and more women in the workforce.



The figure stood at 190,000 last year, the highest since 2003 when such Statistics Korea began collecting such data.





(Yonhap)

The total breaks down to 166,000 full-time house husbands who are solely in charge of taking care of the home and 4,000 stay-at-home dads who solely focus on childcare.The number of house husbands has been on the rise hitting 161,000 in 2016 from 150,000 in the previous year.The figure stood at 106,000 in 2003 and while there were fluctuations, the total number of stay-at-home husbands reached some 147,000 in 2011 and 2012.The number of full-time housewives, meanwhile, declined gradually to 6,945,000 last year from 7,143,000 in 2014, 7,085,000 in 2015 and 7,043,000 in 2016.Statistics Korea attributed the rising number of full-time house husbands and decline in housewives to changing gender roles affected by the growing employment of women and the early retirement of male employees.The employment rate for women in their 30s was tallied at 59.2 percent during the first half of last year, the highest since Statistics Korea began compiling such data in 1999. (Yonhap)