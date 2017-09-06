NCT 127 to become special DJ for Beats 1 Radio

It is the first time for a Korean artist to host a show on Beats 1.
The members of the K-pop group finished recording the show on Aug. 21 at Beats 1 studio in Los Angeles during which they shared their thoughts on the group’s performances in the US such as “Today at Apple,” “KCON 2017 NY” and “KCON 2017 LA.” They also communicated with fans through FaceTime and introduced song requests.
|NCT 127 (S.M. Entertainment)
NCT 127 will hold is first-ever fan meeting in Thailand, “NCT 127 Fan Meeting in Bangkok,” at Thunder Dome Muang Thong Thani on Saturday.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)