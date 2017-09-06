Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

NCT 127 to become special DJ for Beats 1 Radio

By Kim So-yeon
  • Published : Sept 6, 2017 - 16:28
  • Updated : Sept 6, 2017 - 16:28
South Korean boy band NCT 127 will take over as DJ for Beats 1’s radio program “Take Over: NCT 127 Request.”

It is the first time for a Korean artist to host a show on Beats 1.

The members of the K-pop group finished recording the show on Aug. 21 at Beats 1 studio in Los Angeles during which they shared their thoughts on the group’s performances in the US such as “Today at Apple,” “KCON 2017 NY” and “KCON 2017 LA.” They also communicated with fans through FaceTime and introduced song requests. 

NCT 127 (S.M. Entertainment)
Beats 1 is a 24-hour radio station owned and operated by Apple Music which broadcasts in over 100 countries. “Take Over: NCT 127 Request” will be broadcast on Thursday at 7 a.m. 

NCT 127 will hold is first-ever fan meeting in Thailand, “NCT 127 Fan Meeting in Bangkok,” at Thunder Dome Muang Thong Thani on Saturday.

By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114