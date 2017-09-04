Latin American films come to town

NATIONAL

The Latin American embassies, in collaboration with the Korea Film Archive, will organize a film festival in Seoul from Tuesday to Sunday, introducing their rich and diverse cultures and lifestyles through critically acclaimed films.The event will feature a variety of genres, encompassing drama, comedy, adventure, romance, thriller, biography and science fiction. Thirteen movies from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela will be shown in Hall 2 of the Korea Film Archive building, located at 1602 Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, with Korean subtitles. The opening ceremony will take place Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the premises.“The films will reveal histories, cultural idiosyncrasies, customs and recent developments in Latin America, providing a better understanding of our realities and strengthening our friendship despite the geographic distance that separates us,” Peruvian Ambassador Jaime Pomareda said regarding the event.The films are “Al Final del Tunel” from Argentina, “Engano a Primera Vista” from Bolivia, “O Homem do Futuro” from Brazil, “Violeta Went to Heaven” from Chile, “Embrace of the Serpent” from Colombia, “A Ojos Cerrados” from Costa Rica, “1809-1810 Mientras Llega el Dia” from Ecuador, “Desierto” from Mexico, “Chance” from Panama, “Guarani” from Paraguay, “El Vientre” from Peru, “El Viaje Hacia el Mar” from Uruguay, and “Memorias de un Soldado” from Venezuela.By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)