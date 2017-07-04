Gamevil, Com2uS form joint ventures in Europe, Southeast Asia

The two companies have formed Gamevil Com2uS Europe in Germany and Gamevil Com2uS Southeast Asia in Singapore by transforming Gamevil’s existing offices in the region into jointly invested and operated ventures.
According to a Gamevil representative, the move is aimed at improving the two companies’ service and marketing operations in the two regions, which they see as underdeveloped markets with high growth potential.
For Com2uS, which previously had no regional offices in Europe or Southeast Asia, the new offices will help expand its presence in those regions, he said.
The newly merged overseas offices will carry out joint marketing, service operations and business operations on behalf of Gamevil and Com2uS, the companies said.
“We expect the two companies to create new synergies based on the operational experience that Gamevil has built up in the European and Southeast Asian markets,” Gamevil said in a statement.
“Leveraging our meaghit mobile game ‘Summoners War’ and other popular games, we expect to expand into e-sports and ramp up our promotional activities to expand our global business,” it said.
Formed in 2000, Seoul-based Gamevil is a major mobile game developer that services steady selling mobile games such as “MLB Perfect Inning,” “Afterpulse” and “Dragon Blaze.” In 2013, it acquired Com2uS, the maker of the globally popular mobile role-playing game “Summoners War.”
