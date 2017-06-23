Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin begin shooting new police thriller

Son Ye-jin (left) and Hyun Bin on set (JK Film)

Hyun Bin (second left) and Son Ye-jin (center) on set (JK Film)

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have started shooting the new police thriller “Negotiation” (unofficial translation) last Saturday, the film’s producer JK Film announced Friday.The film is about Chae-yoon, a cop at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency played by Son ye-jin, attempting a dangerous negotiation with a kidnapper who has taken her boss Tae-gu, played by Hyun Bin, hostage.The first shoot was completed on a set in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province, JK Film said.“Negotiation” is being produced by Yoon Je-kyoon, who helmed the 2014 drama “Ode to My Father,” and directed by Lee Jong-seok, who was assistant director to Yoon.Hyun is returning with another police thriller following last year’s “Confidential Assignment,” where he played a stoic North Korean agent.Son will be making a comeback after last year’s “The Last Princess,” where she played Princess Deokhye of Joseon.(doo@heraldcorp.com)