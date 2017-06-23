Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin begin shooting new police thriller

SK chief‘s daughter starts work at SK‘s biopharma unit

Published : 2017-06-23 15:02
Updated : 2017-06-23 15:02

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have started shooting the new police thriller “Negotiation” (unofficial translation) last Saturday, the film’s producer JK Film announced Friday.

The film is about Chae-yoon, a cop at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency played by Son ye-jin, attempting a dangerous negotiation with a kidnapper who has taken her boss Tae-gu, played by Hyun Bin, hostage.

The first shoot was completed on a set in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province, JK Film said.

Son Ye-jin (left) and Hyun Bin on set (JK Film)

Hyun Bin (second left) and Son Ye-jin (center) on set (JK Film)

“Negotiation” is being produced by Yoon Je-kyoon, who helmed the 2014 drama “Ode to My Father,” and directed by Lee Jong-seok, who was assistant director to Yoon.

Hyun is returning with another police thriller following last year’s “Confidential Assignment,” where he played a stoic North Korean agent.

Son will be making a comeback after last year’s “The Last Princess,” where she played Princess Deokhye of Joseon.

(doo@heraldcorp.com)



