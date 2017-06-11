[Behind the Wheel] Tesla Model S : Is tech becoming new luxury?

|A Tesla Model S is being charged through a Supercharger installed at the underground floor of Grand InterContinental Hotel in Samsung-dong, southern Seoul. A 30-minute charge allows approximately 270 kilometers of driving. (Yonhap)
Its door handles pop out automatically as if the vehicle had been waiting for you to drive it. The electric sports sedan has sleek headlights integrated with the curved edges of its body panel.
Its interior is even more futuristic, as you will find just two tiny buttons inside -- one for an emergency lamp and the other for opening a glove box. And pretty much everything in the car is controlled from a massive 17-inch touchscreen. From adjusting the seats to air temperature and suspension height, the screen connects the future of automotive technology.
All you have to do is listen carefully to what a voice from a navigation program tells you and press pedals.
The interior of Tesla’s Model S is quite simple, contradicting the traditional concept of a luxury car, which often has a beautifully designed dashboard, super expensive leather seats and other premium finishing materials.
For those used to the idea that luxury cars come with lavish elements and a fluid design, the US carmaker’s electric sedan raises a big question: Are tech features of vehicles the new luxury?
|A Tesla Model S 90D is seen on a road in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Reporters in South Korea were each given up to 30 minutes to test-drive pre-scheduled routes with the car.
Handling was light and it had no noise at all, which gave the feeling of driving a vehicle that has no heart -- a gasoline engine.
Driving a car that has no engine that vibrates is definitely a merit of any electric car. Speeding up on the Tesla Model S was also different.
When a Tesla specialist told this reporter that it was OK to speed up on the Olympic Expressway, after spending 10 minutes to reach the freeway from Cheongdam-dong, the electric sedan glided smoothly like skating on ice.
“It is because the Tesla Model S has great balance, with its batteries placed at the center-bottom of the body,” said the product specialist from Tesla Korea.
“Not only the tech features, but also the driving experience of Tesla is something not imitable.”
He went on explaining other smart features including an autopilot system, a lane detection system and air filtration that protects passengers from possible contamination outside such as a bioterrorism attack. “In case of any air contamination, you can still breathe and drive inside Tesla. The filters allow clean medical-grade air into the cabin and keep contaminated air out.”
After the short trip, another question popped up. Who will buy this tech-oriented car with a price range of between 100 million won ($88,865) to 120 million won without any hesitation?
“Sales have been going great,” he said without mentioning an exact figure. Despite the Tesla Model S’ signature color being burgundy red, the most preferred color of South Korean customers is white.
“Many customers are mesmerized with the Tesla Model S in red at first, but they end up with choosing white.”
The first Tesla Model S will be delivered to a Korean customer later this month. The local sales unit of the US carmaker plans to officially launch at the same time.
Will Tesla founder and chairman, Elon Musk, be in town? “We hope so,” he said.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)