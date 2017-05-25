Constitutional Court upholds law restricting subsidies on mobile devices

The Constitutional Court on Thursday upheld a law that restricts subsidies on the purchase of smartphones and other mobile devices.



The regulation, which sets the legal limit of subsidies at 330,000 won ($295), was adopted to bring transparency and stability to the market long distorted by subsidies as telecom carriers vie for customers.



Kim Yi-su (center), nominee for chief justice of the Constitutional Court, and other justices are seated at the courthouse in Seoul on May 25, 2017, ahead of delivering a ruling on the legitimacy of a law that restricts subsidies on the purchase of a mobile devices. (Yonhap)

Eight plaintiffs filed a petition with the court three days after the law took effect on Oct. 1, 2014, saying it infringes upon consumers' rights.In a unanimous decision, the eight-member panel said the law actually prevents excessive competition in giving out subsidies and protects consumers by establishing a transparent distribution order.Regardless of the ruling, the legal ceiling will be abolished from October as it was adopted from the beginning with a three-year limit.The revocation could be moved forward that was one of President Moon Jae-in's pledges. The National Assembly could pass a revised bill during its extra session next month, at the earliest. (Yonhap)