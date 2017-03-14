Ousted Park blamed for abandoning dogs

CARE, a Seoul-based animal rights group, blasted Park for not being responsible.
“It is no different from abandonment that the once chief of state gives up nine Jindo dogs she herself adopted and breed,” the group said on its website Monday.
The family of dogs consists of a male-female pair, which Park had received as a gift from her neighbors when she left her home in Samseong-dong for the presidential residence in 2013, and seven puppies born in January.
In August 2015, the pair, named “Saerom (new)” and “Heemang (hope),” gave birth to five puppies, which were re-homed.
|Former President Park Geun-hye plays with her Jindo dogs. (Cheong Wa Dae)
In photos, including one posted on the Blue House’s Facebook page, the former president was seen playing with the dogs.
Park moved into her Samseong-dong house on Sunday night, two days after the Constitutional Court ruled to remove her from office over her role in a corruption and influence-peddling scandal involving her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil.
An association of Busan-based animal welfare organizations filed a complaint against Park for abandoning her dogs.
Amid growing controversy, the presidential office said it will put up the nine Jindo dogs for adoption. “We are mulling over how to put up a notice to receive applications to preserve their blood purity,” an official from the Blue House was quoted as saying.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)