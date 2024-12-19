Doosan Enerbility to supply SMR parts to US TerraPower

Doosan Enerbility said Thursday that it secured a key component supply contract with TerraPower, a US nuclear reactor startup established by Bill Gates, as it expands its global presence in the nuclear power sector.

Under the contract, Doosan Enerbility will carry out a feasibility study and provide design support for manufacturing key components of TerraPower's 345-megawatt small modular reactor project in Wyoming. Doosan Enerbility said it would also start manufacturing reactor guard vessels, reactor support structures and core barrel structures for the SMR project starting next year.

“We are very proud to participate in TerraPower's first SMR project as our excellent manufacturing capabilities are recognized,” said Kim Jong-doo, CEO of Doosan Enerbility’s Nuclear Business Group.

“We will continue to advance our manufacturing capabilities and push for the construction of new manufacturing sites to establish ourselves as a leading global SMR foundry."

Doosan Enerbility has been focusing on bolstering its business opportunities and by partnering with other US SMR players such as NuScale and X-Energy while it aims to supply key equipment and design core machinery for smaller nuclear power plants worldwide.

TerraPower, established by the Microsoft founder in 2008, broke ground for the Wyoming site in June with construction expected to span five years.

In March, the SMR startup submitted its construction permit application to the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The NRC accepted the paperwork for review about two months later, marking the first time in more than 40 years that the NRC has docketed a commercial non-light water reactor.

Due to the project’s unique design, TerraPower said nuclear construction will begin after the application is approved, with ongoing construction for the non-nuclear facilities.

According to TerraPower, the 345 MW sodium-cooled fast reactor with a molten salt-based energy storage system can boost the power plant’s output to 500 MW when necessary, which is equivalent to powering about 400,000 homes. The project is supported by the US Department of Energy and is projected to begin commercial operation in 2030.