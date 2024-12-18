2NE1 to celebrate 15th anniversary with limited-edition LP of hits

Legendary girl group 2NE1 is releasing a limited-edition LP in commemoration of the 15th anniversary of its debut.

The 2NE1 "15th Anniversary Best LP" will feature some of the group’s most iconic tracks, starting with the debut song “Fire,” as well as hits like “I Don’t Care,” “Can’t Nobody,” “Go Away,” “Slow,” “I Am The Best,” “Ugly,” “Lonely” and “Missing You.” The final track will be a live version of “Come Back Home” recorded during the group's recent sold-out concert in Seoul.

Preorders for "15th Anniversary Best LP" will be available on music retail sites like YG Select and Ktown4u until Dec. 31. The LPs will be produced in limited quantities based on the number of preorders, with each copy marked by a hologram sticker. Shipping is expected to begin in late March 2025.

The LP will include a variety of collectible items such as circular posters, lyric posters, and selfie photocards. It will also feature handwritten messages from the members, expressing their gratitude to fans who have supported them over the past 15 years.

Meanwhile, 2NE1 is currently continuing its Asia tour “Welcome Back.” The group is also set to take the stage at the "2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon," which will be held at the Inspire Arena in Incheon on Dec. 25. This marks the group's first appearance at year-end performances in nine years, following the group's stage at the 2015 Mnet Asian Music Awards.