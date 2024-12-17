Hyundai Mobis to roll out battery cooler material for EV

Hyundai Mobis, the automotive parts maker affiliated with Hyundai Motor Group, said Tuesday that it is ready to commercialize a new battery cell cooler material expected to boost electric vehicle charging efficiency and safety.

The material, called “Pulsating Heat Pipe,” consists of aluminum alloy tubes filled with refrigerants. In the battery module assembly, the tubes, located between battery cells, cool down the heat, especially during fast charging.

With the breakthrough in battery safety, the company said it aims to expand its presence in the global EV market despite a recent slowdown within the industry overall.

Heat pipe coolers have been used in gadgets including personal computers and smartphones. In Hyundai Mobis’ PHP, refrigerants circulate and vibrate in the pipes and convey heat to cooling blocks, maintaining the temperature stable in the battery module. It is the first ever to be used in an EV battery.

For mass production, the company simplified the material’s manufacturing process and lowered the production costs so that it could be used in batteries for passenger cars, the company said.

The pipes are also 0.8 millimeters thick, much thinner than the current 6 mm heat pipes that have affected the bulkier battery design.

“The new material will be used first for high-end EVs that require ultra-fast charging,” said a Hyundai Mobis official, adding plans to contact global carmakers to promote the new technology.