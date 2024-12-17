LG unveils high-performance in-cabin camera module

LG Innotek said Tuesday it has developed a high-performance in-cabin camera module equipped with a 5-megapixel RGB-infrared dual sensor for automotive use.

The new technology enables real-time monitoring of vehicle occupants, detecting driver conditions while checking seatbelt usage for front and rear passengers. With the rise of autonomous driving, demand for in-cabin monitoring systems has surged to ensure passenger safety.

The key feature of LG’s solution is its versatility, offering multiple monitoring functions with a single camera. The company implemented its proprietary wide-angle technology, achieving a horizontal field of view of up to 143 degrees -- more than twice that of conventional products -- while reducing the module size by 15 percent.

It reduced the size using wedge bonding, an ultrasonic process that connects chips and substrates. This enables flexible installation in locations such as rear-view mirrors and passenger seat areas, extending coverage to both the driver and second-row passengers.

The module delivers image quality five times clearer than existing products. Additionally, it features an RGB-IR sensor for accurate passenger monitoring even in low-light or nighttime conditions.

According to market research firm S&P Global, the global market for automotive camera modules is projected to grow from $6.92 billion in 2023 to $10.77 billion by 2030, at an annual growth rate of 7 percent.

The company has expanded its vehicle sensing solution portfolio, introducing innovations such as high-performance heating camera modules and advanced LiDAR systems this year. It is promoting these solutions to automakers in North America and Europe.

LG plans to showcase its RGB-IR in-cabin camera module at the annual CES, which kicks off in Las Vegas on Jan. 7.

“Vehicle sensing solutions such as camera modules and LiDAR, alongside communication and lighting systems, are key pillars of LG Innotek’s autonomous driving components business,” said CEO Moon Hyuk-soo. “We aim to grow the vehicle sensing solutions sector to over 2 trillion won ($1.39 billion) by 2030.”