[Photo News] Unwavering Partnership

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon impeached: Why he staked presidency on martial law gamble
-
2
Han Dong-hoon leadership crumbles in wake of impeachment vote
-
3
Safe, orderly protests highlight Korea's mature democracy
-
4
Han Dong-hoon steps down as ruling party leader
-
5
How will Yoon's criminal investigation unfold following impeachment?
-
6
Democratic Party chair says won’t impeach acting president for now
-
7
Military suffers unprecedented leadership void
-
8
‘Anti-China, pro-Japan diplomacy’ removed from Yoon impeachment bill after criticism
-
9
‘May 1980 saved December 2024’: DP floor leader invokes Han Kang to persuade lawmakers
-
10
[From the scene] Political turmoil weighs more heavily on small vendors
[Photo News] Unwavering PartnershipBy Korea Herald
Published : Dec. 16, 2024 - 18:28
Democratic Party of Korea Chair Lee Jae-myung (left) shakes hands with American Chamber of Commerce in Korea Chairman and CEO James Kim before their closed meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, on Monday. During the meeting, Lee pledged to make efforts to ease business activities in Korea for both domestic and international companies through regulatory measures. While paying tribute to Korea's commitment to democracy, Kim emphasized that AmCham is actively working to tap into the nation's economic potential, keeping business separate from politics. They both expressed hopes of exploring new ways to further strengthen the industrial partnership. (Yonhap)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Military suffers unprecedented leadership void
-
Rethinking leadership after Yoon Suk Yeol
-
Momentum for education, medical reforms slows upon Yoon's impeachment