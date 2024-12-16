[Photo News] Unwavering Partnership

Democratic Party of Korea Chair Lee Jae-myung (left) shakes hands with American Chamber of Commerce in Korea Chairman and CEO James Kim before their closed meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, on Monday. During the meeting, Lee pledged to make efforts to ease business activities in Korea for both domestic and international companies through regulatory measures. While paying tribute to Korea's commitment to democracy, Kim emphasized that AmCham is actively working to tap into the nation's economic potential, keeping business separate from politics. They both expressed hopes of exploring new ways to further strengthen the industrial partnership. (Yonhap)