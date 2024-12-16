JobKorea’s Klik hosts networking event for foreign job seekers

JobKorea's Klik, a job search service for foreigners, hosted a networking event in Seoul on Thursday.

Some 300 participants from 60 countries joined the event to share information about job opportunities and daily life. Recruiters from domestic companies were also present to connect with attendees.

To further enhance the experience, Klik employed survey data to match participants with similar academic backgrounds and career interests. Attendees were grouped into broad categories such as information technology, marketing, overseas sales and education. During the event, Korean human resources managers shared job openings and provided tips for securing employment.

One corporate recruiter remarked, “This event made me realize just how many foreigners are actively seeking employment in Korea. We plan to hire more foreign candidates and stay updated on job market trends through this platform.”

An international student who attended the event added, “It was such a meaningful experience to connect with other student job seekers from abroad.”

“Foreigners living in Korea have limited opportunities to directly engage with local companies,” said Chris Heo, head of the Klik service at JobKorea. “We plan to host more networking events to strengthen the global talent community and help more foreigners find work in Korea.”