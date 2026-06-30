South Korean crypto data aggregator YouthMeta announced Friday the launch of its Goya Smart Chart, an AI-driven tool designed to offer advanced investment strategies for cryptocurrency traders, particularly beginners.

YouthMeta has provided a cryptocurrency price prediction service through its Goya Premium Chart, suggesting the best time to buy and sell the more than 200 crypto assets listed on leading crypto bourse Binance.

Building on its predecessor, the new platform employs AI-powered supplementary indicators to improve accuracy and simplify complex analysis. The company anticipates this will help novice investors to make informed decisions.

According to the company, YouthMeta advises against high-leverage strategies and promotes approaches such as scaled purchasing, as it aims to minimize investment risks. “Protecting seed capital is essential for success in cryptocurrency investment,” said a company official.

“We are committed to creating safer trading environments. Leveraging AI-driven technology, we plan to deliver more accurate and reliable tools to empower investors.”