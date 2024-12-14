[Breaking] South Korea's parliament votes to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol

President Yoon Suk Yeol announces the declaration of martial law during an emergency address to the nation at the Presidential Office in Yongsan, Seoul, on Dec. 3. (Presidential Office)

President Yoon Suk Yeol was suspended from duty Saturday following the National Assembly’s passage of a motion to initiate his impeachment process.

The motion was passed with a 204-85 vote, with three abstentions and eight invalid votes. He became the third South Korean president to face impeachment.

With Yoon suspended, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo assumes the role of acting president, while the Constitutional Court reviews whether to either remove or reinstate the president.

Yoon was under increasing pressure to resign after imposing martial law on Dec. 3, citing threats from "anti-state forces." He is also facing a criminal investigation for insurrection in relation to the declaration, which was withdrawn after only six hours.