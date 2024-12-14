PPP leader Han urges lawmakers to prioritize nation ahead of 2nd impeachment vote

Most Popular
PPP leader Han urges lawmakers to prioritize nation ahead of 2nd impeachment voteBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 14, 2024 - 10:39
Ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon urged lawmakers on Saturday to prioritize the country and the people ahead of the second vote in the National Assembly on the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol.
"I have already clearly given my opinion to both the people and (fellow) lawmakers," Han said on his way to his office, commenting on the upcoming vote.
"Today, we must all think about the country and the people." He did not elaborate on his expectations for the vote turnout.
Han also encouraged Rep. Kim Sang-wook, who has been holding a one-person protest in front of the National Assembly building for a second day, urging fellow party members to vote for the impeachment motion. Han showed support by draping his scarf around Kim's neck.
On Thursday, Han urged ruling party members to vote in favor of the motion, saying that suspending Yoon's presidential duties was the only way to resolve the ongoing issue. (Yonhap)
