[Newsmaker] Ex-intel commander appears holding keys to alleged martial law plan

Yeo In-hyung, former chief of Defense Counterintelligence Command, attends to a parliamentary hearing held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, Saturday. (Yonhap)

Three-star Army general Yeo In-hyung, former chief of the Defense Counterintelligence Command, is facing growing scrutiny over allegations he played a key role in facilitating the recent martial law declaration.

Yeo has denied the accusations, claiming the DCC was unaware of the plans. “The organization is highly sensitive to martial law due to the disbandment of its predecessor, the Defense Security Command,” he said in a written statement issued Monday. “Even if such preparations had been made, they would have been exposed before anything began.”

However, emerging testimonies and evidence cast doubt on Yeo’s claims, raising questions about his involvement in President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial martial law declaration.

Lingering contradictions

In an interview with local daily Dong-a Ilbo, Yeo stated he was on leave on Dec. 1 and 2, and spent Dec. 3 working late into the night, suggesting he had an alibi.

He claimed to have learned about the martial law declaration through television when Yoon announced it at around 10:23 p.m.

Meanwhile, testimonies suggested that he was not only aware of the martial law plans but may have acted on them even before the martial law decree was officially published.

During a National Defense Committee hearing on Tuesday, Maj. Gen. Lee Kyung-min, DCC's chief of staff, testified that Yeo had instructed senior DCC officials to be on standby as early as Dec. 1, citing possible provocations from North Korea.

“The further directive I received on the morning of Dec. 3, stated that the situation involving North Korean balloons was serious, and all personnel were to maintain readiness,” Lee said.

According to CCTV footage provided by the National Election Commission, martial law forces arrived at the commission’s Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, headquarters at 10:33 p.m., with additional police forces arriving between 11:09-15 p.m. Yet, it remains unclear who ordered the deployment of the martial law troops to the NEC.

At a separate parliamentary hearing held on Dec. 5, Cho Ji-ho, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, testified that Yeo called him between 10:30-40 p.m. on Dec. 3, shortly after Yoon’s televised declaration of martial law.

Cho said that during the phone call, Yeo requested details on the locations of key political figures and asked for investigative officers to support a potential joint command center with the martial law command.

In the meantime, Army Chief of Staff Park Ahn-su, who served as a martial law commander during the short-lived declaration, stated that he became aware of his appointment only after then-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun convened a meeting of senior military officials and named him to the position.

Reportedly, Kim convened the senior military meeting at 10:40 p.m. and pronounced Park martial law commander at 11:23 p.m. According to Park, the declaration initially stated that martial law began at 10:00 p.m., and he proposed adjusting its implementation to 11:00 p.m.

Aggressive push

More testimony from generals within the DCC underscores Yeo's active involvement in the martial law plan.

During the same defense hearing Tuesday, Brig. Gen. Jeong Seong-woo, 1st director of the DCC, testified that on Dec. 3, Yeo verbally directed him to deploy personnel to secure servers in the data room at the NEC’s Gwacheon headquarters.

Rear Adm. Kim Dae-woo, the DCC's investigative commander, also testified that Yeo issued orders concerning detention facilities and arrests. "Initially, I was instructed to verify whether detention facilities were available within the B1 bunker," Kim explained.

The B1 bunker is a command and control facility under the Army Capital Defense Command, a key military installation that functions as the de facto wartime command center during emergencies.

DCC commander

The DCC, a unit under the Ministry of National Defense, oversees military counterintelligence and security. It traces its origins to its predecessor, a special operations unit established in 1950.

The intel unit later evolved into the Defense Security Command in 1991 but was disbanded and reorganized as the Defense Security Support Command in 2018. It was restored under the Yoon administration with the current name in November 2022.

Its direct reporting line to the Defense Minister and president sets it apart from other intelligence organizations under the ministry, such as the Defense Intelligence Agency, which reports not only to the Defense Minister but also to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the highest-ranking military officer in Korea's armed forces.

Currently, the position of JCS Chief is held by four-star Naval Admiral Kim Myung-soo.

As the JCS chairman shares peacetime and wartime operational control with the US general leading the ROK-US Combined Forces Command, the naval admiral would likely have been a less favorable partner for the party during a martial law declaration that assumes wartime or a national emergency.

Alleged preplanning

Moreover, Yeo allegedly contributed to the structural and theoretical planning of the martial law declaration.

Earlier on Sunday, Rep. Choo Mi-ae of the Democratic Party said she had found documents designed for the Dec. 3 martial law declaration, purportedly prepared under Yeo’s orders in November.

The documents outlined legal procedures for declaring martial law, the structure of a martial law command, and plans for establishing a joint investigative body. Choo claimed the documents were "drafted by the DCC’s secretariat and approved by Yeo himself."

The materials included provisions for overriding parliamentary demands to lift martial law and proposed appointing individual military service chiefs rather than the JCS chief as the martial law commander.

Connections to Yoon and Kim

Yeo’s appointment as the DCC chief has been controversial from the outset.

Despite his specialty being operational planning rather than counterintelligence, Yeo was promoted to lieutenant general and appointed DCC commander in November last year, fueling speculation surrounding the seemingly less relevant appointment.

While both Yeo and Kim are graduates of the Korea Military Academy, it is notable that Yeo also attended Choongam High School in Seoul, the same school as Yoon and Kim, who served as the Presidential Security Service chief at the time.

Yeo, 55, is nine years Yoon’s junior and 10 years Kim’s junior.

The three-star general was suspended from his role as DCC commander Friday over allegations of his involvement in the martial law declaration.