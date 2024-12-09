Yoon banned from leaving country

The Justice Ministry said Monday that it had issued a travel ban on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, shortly after he was booked over his short-lived martial law declaration on Dec. 3, a rare move against a sitting president.

The decision came after a number of investigative agencies, including the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, requested that the embattled president be banned from traveling overseas hours after the police said they were considering the measure through a "comprehensive assessment" of related factors.

At the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, Chief Prosecutor Oh Dong-woon stated that the CIO filed a request to impose a travel ban on Yoon as of 3 p.m., Monday. Korea Immigration Service Commissioner Bae Sang-up from the Justice Ministry later confirmed the request was approved 35 minutes after Oh's statement.

According to the Korean National Police Agency, Yoon had been booked as of Monday as a suspect in both investigations conducted by the police and prosecution on charges of insurrection, mutiny and abuse of power.

The police official added that authorities are also considering the possibility of arresting Yoon without a warrant, adding that it "would be possible if the requirements are met."

In Korea, an emergency arrest without a warrant can be made if there is a risk of flight or evidence tampering by the suspect or if there is a reasonable suspicion of a crime punishable by death, life imprisonment or at least three years in prison.

While travel bans are structurally similar to emergency arrests, their urgency must also be proven.