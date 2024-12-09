[Herald Review] Infinite celebrates 15th debut anniversary, announces comeback in March

Veteran boy group Infinite, set to mark its 15th debut anniversary next year, kicked off its Asia concert tour, promising fans an even brighter future together.

The six-member group held their 15th-anniversary concert “Limited Edition” from Friday to Sunday, at KSPO Dome located in Seoul Olympic Park, drawing over 30,000 spectators over three days.

With a powerful live band session filling the venue, the sextet made a grand entrance, descending a massive staircase from the ceiling, and opened the show with intense performances of “Last Romeo,” “Paradise” and “The Eye.” The group's iconic infinity symbol was displayed as a massive structure stretching from the ceiling to the floor of the main stage.

True to its title, “Limited Edition” featured rare performances of songs that the group had never performed live before and special solo stages by each member.

Kim Sung-kyu and Nam Woo-hyun, both successful solo vocalists, switched songs for a surprise twist. Sung-kyu sang Woo-hyun's “Calm & Passion,” while Woo-hyun performed Sung-kyu's “Kontrol.” Lee Sung-yeol took on Jang Dong-woo's solo track “TGIF,” while Lee Sung-jong, L, and Dong-woo each presented solo versions of Inifite's group songs “Monster Time,” “Shot,” and “True Love.”

Dressed in costumes reminiscent of hanbok, Infinite unveiled a never-before-seen live performance of “Pray.” The song was reinterpreted with a traditional Korean music arrangement. A massive semi-transparent fabric unfurled from the ceiling, adding grandeur to the performance.

The fabric rippled and fell as the song concluded and the group transitioned to a performance of their 2012 hit “The Chaser.” Also performed live on stage for the first time was "Air."

The group took a moment to reflect on its 15-year journey, performing beloved hits like “Be Mine,” “Man In Love” and “Nothing’s Over.”

The encore of Sunday's performance began with “Come Back Again,” the group's 2010 debut song.

“15 years have passed, but we wanted to show that Infinite is still strong as a team. We’ll continue to work hard so that the time you’ve spent supporting us as Infinite fans is never a disappointment,” said Nam Woo-hyun, drawing applause from the crowd.

As fans chanted for another encore, the group returned to the stage, performing “Flower,” “Time Difference,” “Cover Girl” and “Beautiful.”

The group surprised fans with a brand-new unreleased song, which they revealed would be part of an upcoming album. After the performance, a teaser video played, announcing the group’s comeback in March 2025.

Infinite is set to continue its Asia concert tour in seven cities through March 2025. A film documenting the preparation process and live performances will premiere next year.