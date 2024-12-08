Ruling camp vows to take over Yoon's role

The conservative ruling camp on Sunday announced that President Yoon Suk Yeol will no longer be involved in handling state affairs, including foreign policy, as they map out the president's "orderly resignation," but did not elaborate on how their decision would correspond with the Constitution.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and the ruling People Power Party will cooperate in operational matters related to "national governance," they added.

The announcement came as part of a public address given jointly on Sunday by Han Duck-soo and ruling People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon, in line with the second meeting they held after Yoon's surprise decree of martial law late Tuesday.

"President Yoon will not be involved in handling state affairs, including foreign policy, even before his resignation," People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon said in the joint public address.

"We plan to minimize the turmoil (stemming from the current political situation by pursuing) President Yoon's orderly resignation," he added.

Regarding the details of Yoon's "orderly resignation," Han Dong-hoon said that it will be "swiftly announced after discussions within the (ruling) party." He highlighted Yoon's remarks made at a brief televised address aired Saturday morning, in which the president said he would “leave it up to” his party to “take steps to stabilize the political situation,” including the issue of his term in office. According to Han, "(Based on this remark by President Yoon) there will be no confusion in the process of pursuing the president's early resignation."

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo echoed the ruling party leader's sentiment by saying that the Cabinet plans to take a "humble" stance and work with the People Power Party in "matters related to national governance."

“The administration of state affairs must not be hindered,” the prime minister said, stressing the urgency of passing a national budget to ensure effective governance amid the political uncertainty.

The prime minister and the ruling party leader plan to meet at least once every week for the time being to tackle the task of "minimizing the damage" to the people stemming from the current political turmoil, the joint statement read. The meeting between Han Dong-hoon and Han Duck-soo is expected to replace the weekly sessions between Yoon and the prime minister.

The prime minister's office announced in the afternoon that the the next weekly meeting between Yoon and Han Duck-soo, originally scheduled for Monday, was canceled.

The main opposition Democratic Party on Sunday denounced the ruling party's plan to handle state affairs as "unconstitutional," and akin to insurrection.

"Suspending Yoon's presidential duty is the only process that aligns with the Constitution -- any other measures are unconstitutional and another act of insurrection," Democratic Party Rep. Kim Min-seok, who is a member of the main opposition's Supreme Council, told a press briefing.

Yoon on Saturday dodged an opposition-led motion to impeach him at the National Assembly. Most ruling party lawmakers -- 105 of the total 108 -- boycotted a floor vote, which prevented the two-thirds quorum needed for the motion to pass. The main opposition, however, said it plans to "repeatedly" table new impeachment motions against Yoon until one passes.