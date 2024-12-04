Most Popular
Police chief ordered to be on standby 4 hours before martial law declaration
KNPA commissioner says he 'wasn’t aware of emergency martial law declaration beforehand'By Lee Jung-joo
Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 11:18
The Korean National Police Agency Commissioner Cho Ji-ho reportedly received an order from the South Korean Presidential Office to “be on standby” four hours before the emergency martial law was declared late Tuesday.
According to local media reports, Cho reportedly received an order from the Presidential Office around 6:20 p.m., Tuesday, to “be on standby until further notice.” At 10:20 p.m., South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law, to go into effect as of 11 p.m.
When asked whether Cho knew of the proclamation through the Presidential Office order, Cho told reporters that he became aware of the martial law through media reports, claiming that he was not aware of martial law beforehand.
At midnight, Wednesday, Cho ordered senior officials to report for duty for an emergency meeting, as well as all regional police chiefs to remain at their posts. A Level B Emergency was also issued for all police officials, which is a part of the police’s emergency response system, activated during escalating public security crises or other emergencies.
After Yoon announced the lifting of emergency martial law at around 5 a.m., the police emergency was also lifted. Police officials have resumed normal duties as of early Wednesday morning.
