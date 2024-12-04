Supreme Court to examine legality of martial law declaration

Chief Justice of the South Korean Supreme Court Cho Hee-dae told reporters on Wednesday that the Supreme Court will review the procedures that were followed in President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law late Tuesday, affirming that the judiciary will “steadfastly fulfill its role during challenging times.”

“The judiciary will ensure its role as the ultimate protector of the citizens’ rights and freedoms, and will work to alleviate any concerns about judicial independence and integrity,” affirmed Cho.

When asked about procedural irregularities in Yoon’s declaration of martial law, such as the lack of Cabinet approval or proper notification being made to high-ranking political officials prior to the proclamation, Cho stated that the judiciary will “observe what procedures were followed” in order to address the matter at a later date.

Regarding questions about whether the sudden declaration of martial law could be grounds for impeachment, Cho commented, “I will address that in due course.” Following the six-hour martial law declaration, the opposing Democratic Party said Wednesday that its lawmakers will call on Yoon to step down from his position or they will take steps to impeach him.

“As the judiciary’s role is to safeguard the citizens’ freedoms and rights through fair adjudication, (the Supreme Court) will do its utmost to ensure that nothing is omitted in fulfilling this duty,” Cho said.