Yoon's senior aides resign en masse

Yoon's senior aides resign en masseBy Cho Chung-un
Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 10:00
Senior officials at the presidential office, including chief of staff, collectively tendered their resignations Wednesday morning in the wake of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration and subsequent lifting of martial law.
The presidential office told reporters that “Chief of staff and senior secretaries have collectively offered their resignations.”
Senior aides reportedly reached a consensus to resign during a meeting of senior secretaries presided over by Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk earlier this morning.
