[From the Scene] Rush to get to National Assembly in first hours of martial law

Over the first hours after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared in South Korea at around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, chaos ensued west of Yeouido in central Seoul as lawmakers, aides and reporters rushed to get to the National Assembly.

Soon after Yoon announced he would impose martial law, files of police squad began surrounding the gates of the legislature. At this point, people could enter at checkpoints if they presented their passes.

Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Kim Byung-kee, running up flights of stairs, could be heard muttering, “This is crazy, totally crazy.” He was among the first batch of lawmakers to arrive at around 11:30 p.m.

The Democratic Party had called in all of its lawmakers for a meeting in a text message sent out at around 10:50 p.m. The ruling People Power Party did the same at around 11:05 p.m.

By around midnight, more than a hundred lawmakers had gotten to the Assembly, according to a count given by some Democratic Party lawmakers.

Roaring noise could be heard from inside the Assembly building. They were helicopters flying in.

The halls were crowded with reporters carrying cameras and laptops and people running around with confused looks.

Parts of the glass doors of the Assembly main building shattered as they were forced shut.

“People almost got hurt,” one aide who was among them said. “What is the military even doing in the Assembly?”

“I think it’s going to be a matter of time before they (armed forces) break in,” another said.

People who appeared to be soldiers surrounded the entries into the Assembly building, where lawmakers would gather to convene a plenary meeting to vote to lift martial law.

Aides and other staff stood by the entrances of the main building in a stand off against the soldiers.

The Assembly staff sprayed fire extinguishers to beat the soldiers back, but they eventually forced their way in.

Outside the Assembly front gate Crowds of demonstrators gathered chanting, "Impeach Yoon! Lift martial law!"

Others asked police to open up the gates: “This is a country of democracy. Let people in. End martial law now.”