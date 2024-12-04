[Breaking] Martial law forces withdraw from parliament after nullification vote

Troops withdraw from the National Assembly in Yeouido, central Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Forces have completely withdrawn from South Korea's National Assembly building, the Speaker's office confirmed to local media early Wednesday morning.

The withdrawal came shortly after the National Assembly voted unanimously to nullify President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law, with all 190 lawmakers present voting in favor at 1:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Earlier footage showed soldiers breaking windows to enter the main parliamentary floor. Forces were positioned at the main entrance where they blocked civilians, and outside the main chamber where lawmakers were present.

Parliamentary staff reportedly confronted the soldiers, with some using fire extinguishers to block their entry, according to local media reports.