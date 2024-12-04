Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law
  2. 2

    'Is this happening in 2024?' South Koreans in panic, disbelief

    'Is this happening in 2024?' South Koreans in panic, disbelief
  3. 3

    Ruling party leader denounces Yoon's declaration of emergency martial law

    Ruling party leader denounces Yoon's declaration of emergency martial law
  4. 4

    [Breaking] Assembly passes motion to revoke martial law

    [Breaking] Assembly passes motion to revoke martial law
  5. 5

    South Korea sees first martial law in over 40 years

    South Korea sees first martial law in over 40 years
  1. 6

    Seoul defense chief calls meeting of key commanders

    Seoul defense chief calls meeting of key commanders
  2. 7

    Does cross atop Christmas tree at Seoul Plaza reflect religious bias?

    Does cross atop Christmas tree at Seoul Plaza reflect religious bias?
  3. 8

    Chief auditor, prosecutors to face Assembly impeachment vote

    Chief auditor, prosecutors to face Assembly impeachment vote
  4. 9

    Seoul police agency issues level B emergency following martial law

    Seoul police agency issues level B emergency following martial law
  5. 10

    Assembly vote could revoke martial law

    Assembly vote could revoke martial law
소아쌤

[Breaking] Martial law forces withdraw from parliament after nullification vote

By Moon Ki-hoon

Published : Dec. 4, 2024 - 01:54

    • Link copied

Troops withdraw from the National Assembly in Yeouido, central Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap) Troops withdraw from the National Assembly in Yeouido, central Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Forces have completely withdrawn from South Korea's National Assembly building, the Speaker's office confirmed to local media early Wednesday morning.

The withdrawal came shortly after the National Assembly voted unanimously to nullify President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law, with all 190 lawmakers present voting in favor at 1:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Earlier footage showed soldiers breaking windows to enter the main parliamentary floor. Forces were positioned at the main entrance where they blocked civilians, and outside the main chamber where lawmakers were present.

Parliamentary staff reportedly confronted the soldiers, with some using fire extinguishers to block their entry, according to local media reports.

Police officials guard a gate to the National Assembly building in Seoul on Tuesday, after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law and opposition leaders called on its lawmakers to gather at the parliament. (Yonhap Police officials guard a gate to the National Assembly building in Seoul on Tuesday, after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law and opposition leaders called on its lawmakers to gather at the parliament. (Yonhap

More from Headlines