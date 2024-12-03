Seoul police agency issues level B emergency following martial law

Following South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of an emergency martial law late Tuesday, the Korean National Police Agency issued a level B emergency for all police officials, effective as of 1 a.m., Wednesday.

A Level B Emergency is a part of the police’s emergency response system, activated during escalating public security crises or other emergencies. When this level is declared, police officials and leading commanders must remain within their command locations and maintain emergency communication lines. The declaration mandates the suspension of leave for police officials and allows the mobilization of up to 50 percent of available police personnel.

KNPA Commissioner Cho Ji-ho also ordered its senior officials to report to duty for an emergency meeting at midnight.

Cho directed all regional police chiefs nationwide to remain at their posts. However, it has been reported that no specific instructions related to the martial law declaration have been issued yet.

“When martial law is declared, all authority shifts to the Ministry of National Defense, which designates a martial law commander,” said a police official. “Under the commander’s directives, the police are tasked with social control. We are currently waiting for further instructions.”

Yoon has appointed Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su to lead the command, going into effect as of 11 p.m.

Yoon declared martial law late Tuesday, accusing the opposition of “anti-state activities plotting rebellion.” As of 1 a.m., South Korea's National Assembly passed the motion to revoke the emergency martial law declaration, with all present 190 lawmakers voting in favor.