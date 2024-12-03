[Breaking] Public confusion as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declares emergency martial law

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law Tuesday night, sending shock waves through the nation.

Made just half an hour ago, the announcement has left citizens and experts alike scrambling to understand its implications.

According to South Korea’s Constitution and the Martial Law Act, emergency martial law can be declared during wartime, in cases of a major national emergency akin to war, or when public order is severely disrupted, rendering administrative and judicial functions significantly impaired.

“I can’t believe I’m seeing a martial law declaration in my lifetime,” said 30-year-old Bae, echoing the sentiments of many who are witnessing such an event for the first time.

The financial markets have responded with panic, exacerbating the public’s distress. Korean stocks and the Korean won have plummeted, while the price of Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin plunging.

“Should I go to work tomorrow? Is everything shut down?” one resident wrote on social media, expressing a common concern as many grapple with uncertainty about their daily routines.

Most citizens are voicing disbelief and shock, with comments such as, “I never thought I’d live to see something like this happen in South Korea.” The pervasive lack of clarity from government officials is further fueling speculation and anxiety.

Emergency martial law grants the military extensive powers to maintain public order, and can include temporarily taking over administrative and judicial authority, and imposing restrictions on civil liberties, such as freedom of assembly and the press.

Curfews or other movement restrictions and deploying military personnel to manage civil unrest or enforce the law can also be enforced.