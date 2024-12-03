S. Korea, Kyrgyzstan ink Comprehensive Partnership

President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov are seen during the signing ceremony of the Comprehensive Partnership of South Korea and Kyrgyzstan on the occasion of the summit held at the presidential office in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The leaders of South Korea and Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday inked the Comprehensive Partnership at the summit in Seoul, elevating the bilateral ties for the first time since the two established their diplomatic relations 32 years ago.

President Yoon Suk Yeol received Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, the first Kyrgyz leader to have visited South Korea in 11 years. Yoon and Japarov last held bilateral talks in September 2023 on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Yoon said during the summit that Seoul "is paying attention to the strategic significance that Central Asia holds as a bridge between Asia and Europe," adding Kyrgyzstan is a crucial partner for cooperation in the Central Asia.

Japarov said his trip to South Korea could "leverage (its) traditional friendship" with South Korea, adding the country would work to "strengthen mutual cooperation in various fields."

On the occasion of the summit, Yoon and Japarov affirmed in a joint statement that the elevated ties would lay a foundation for mutually beneficial partnerships, especially in the fields of trade, investment, development cooperation, climate action and green energy supply.

A total of 10 documents were signed while Yoon and Japarov were in attendance at the summit at the presidential office.