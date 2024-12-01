BTS members dominate charts, award shows despite military service

Most Popular
BTS members dominate charts, award shows despite military serviceBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : Dec. 1, 2024 - 14:17
Despite most members of BTS serving their mandatory military duty, the group continues to dominate music charts and year-end award ceremonies, with its members achieving remarkable individual successes.
Jungkook, the last member in the group to join the army, took home three trophies at the 2024 Melon Music Awards (MMA) held at Inspire Arena in Incheon, Saturday. He was honored in the main prize, the Top 10 category, as well as best solo – male, and Millions Top 10.
Jungkook has now won all three awards for two consecutive years, solidifying his position as a leading solo artist alongside his achievements with BTS.
V released his digital single “Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Shin),” Friday, which quickly topped the iTunes Top Songs charts in 75 countries, including the UK, Germany, France, Japan, and Canada, as of Saturday morning. The track also claimed the top spot on both the Worldwide iTunes Song and European iTunes Song charts, showcasing V’s enduring popularity and global influence, despite his status a soldier.
Jin, who was discharged from the military in June, is making waves in the music industry with his first solo LP “Happy,” released on Nov. 15. The album’s main track, “Running Wild,” ranked 14th on the “Singles Download” chart and 17th on the “Singles Sales” chart of the UK Official Chart on Friday, marking its second consecutive week in the top ranks. His album “Happy” also placed 79th on the “Albums Download” chart.
On Spotify, the world’s largest streaming platform, Jin’s “Running Wild” secured the 13th spot on the “Weekly Top Songs Global” chart for the week of Nov. 22 to 28. Pre-release track “I’ll Be There” ranked 106th, maintaining its presence on the chart for five consecutive weeks.
Jin’s achievements extend beyond Spotify. His album “Happy” debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, while “Running Wild” reached No. 53 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking a successful return to the global music scene.
Other BTS members also continue to make their mark on Spotify.
Jimin’s second solo album “Muse” has its lead track, “Who,” in its 19 week on the “Weekly Top Songs Global” chart, sitting at eighth place.
V’s “Love Me Again,” a track from his solo album “Layover,” has stayed on the chart for 68 weeks, now at 97th place. Jungkook’s debut solo single “Seven (feat. Latto)” is in its 72nd week, ranking at No. 98.
On the Weekly Top Albums Global chart, Jimin’s “Muse” and Jungkook’s solo album “Golden” hold the 15th and 48th spots, respectively, demonstrating their lasting power in the highly competitive music market.
