BTS members dominate charts, award shows despite military service

Despite most members of BTS serving their mandatory military duty, the group continues to dominate music charts and year-end award ceremonies, with its members achieving remarkable individual successes.

Jungkook, the last member in the group to join the army, took home three trophies at the 2024 Melon Music Awards (MMA) held at Inspire Arena in Incheon, Saturday. He was honored in the main prize, the Top 10 category, as well as best solo – male, and Millions Top 10.

Jungkook has now won all three awards for two consecutive years, solidifying his position as a leading solo artist alongside his achievements with BTS.

V released his digital single “Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Shin),” Friday, which quickly topped the iTunes Top Songs charts in 75 countries, including the UK, Germany, France, Japan, and Canada, as of Saturday morning. The track also claimed the top spot on both the Worldwide iTunes Song and European iTunes Song charts, showcasing V’s enduring popularity and global influence, despite his status a soldier.