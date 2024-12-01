Home

Wiz sign starting pitcher De Jesus

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 1, 2024 - 11:02

Enmanuel De Jesus (Getty Images) Enmanuel De Jesus (Getty Images)

The KT Wiz announced Sunday the signing of pitcher Enmanuel De Jesus, a year after the left-hander had an impressive season with a rival club in the Korea Baseball Organization.

De Jesus agreed to a one-year contract worth $1 million, including a salary of $800,000 and a signing bonus of $200,000, the Wiz said.

In his debut KBO season with the Kiwoom Heroes in 2024, the Venezuelan pitcher posted a 13-11 record with a 3.68 ERA in 30 starts. He recorded 178 strikeouts over 171 1/3 innings, ranking second in strikeouts, third in wins, fifth in innings pitched, and seventh in ERA. De Jesus also ranked second in quality starts with 20, holding opponents to three runs or fewer over at least six innings in those outings.

Despite his strong performance, the Heroes decided not to retain De Jesus for 2025. They also parted ways with another foreign pitcher, Ariel Jurado, opting to field just one foreign pitcher next season, Kenny Rosenberg, while focusing on developing domestic pitchers.

By not re-signing De Jesus, the Heroes relinquished their rights to him, allowing him to become a free agent eligible to sign with any KBO team.

The Wiz described De Jesus, 27, as a "proven ace" who will create a formidable one-two punch at the top of their rotation alongside William Cuevas, whom the team re-signed for a seventh season on Friday.

De Jesus will take the spot of left-hander Wes Benjamin in the Wiz's rotation. (Yonhap)

