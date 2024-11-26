[팟캐스트] (640) 혼외자를 대하는 한국인의 시각

진행자: 간형우, Chelsea Proctor

Jung's paternity reveal exposes where S. Korea stands on out-of-wedlock children

기사 요약: 정우성과 문가비 사이에서 태어난 아들이 조명한 혼외자에 대한 사회적 시각

[1] Actor Jung Woo-sung’s recent admission that he fathered a child with model Moon Ga-bi has reignited conversations in South Korea about societal attitudes toward children born out of wedlock.

reignite: 다시 불을 지피다

wedlock: 결혼

[2] While Jung pledged to fulfill his responsibilities as a father without pursuing marriage, the public response has been largely critical, highlighting the nation’s deeply conservative stance on non-traditional family structures.

pledge: 약속하다

fulfill: 이행하다

[3] Many online users criticized Jung for his decision not to marry Moon. One commenter on the nation’s largest search engine Naver labeled him a “selfish do-badder” for avoiding marriage while fulfilling his sexual desires, garnering 1,053 likes.

label: 꼬리표를 붙이다

do-badder: 양아치

[4] Another remarked, “He never dated but got a baby. He doesn’t want to get married but wants to raise the child. That’s nonsense.” This comment received 500 likes.

remark: 발언하다

