[팟캐스트] (640) 혼외자를 대하는 한국인의 시각

Most Popular
-
1
Jung's paternity reveal exposes where Korea stands on extramarital babies
-
2
Samsung entangled in legal risks amid calls for drastic reform
-
3
Heavy snow alerts issued in greater Seoul area, Gangwon Province; over 20 cm of snow seen in Seoul
-
4
[Herald Interview] 'Trump will use tariffs as first line of defense for American manufacturing'
-
5
Agency says Jung Woo-sung unsure on awards attendance after lovechild revelations
-
6
[Health and care] Getting cancer young: Why cancer isn’t just an older person’s battle
-
7
Seoul blanketed by heaviest Nov. snow, with more expected
-
8
K-pop fandoms wield growing influence over industry decisions
-
9
[Graphic News] International marriages on rise in Korea
-
10
Korea's auto industry braces for Trump’s massive tariffs in Mexico
[팟캐스트] (640) 혼외자를 대하는 한국인의 시각By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Nov. 28, 2024 - 06:00
진행자: 간형우, Chelsea Proctor
Jung's paternity reveal exposes where S. Korea stands on out-of-wedlock children
기사 요약: 정우성과 문가비 사이에서 태어난 아들이 조명한 혼외자에 대한 사회적 시각
[1] Actor Jung Woo-sung’s recent admission that he fathered a child with model Moon Ga-bi has reignited conversations in South Korea about societal attitudes toward children born out of wedlock.
reignite: 다시 불을 지피다
wedlock: 결혼
[2] While Jung pledged to fulfill his responsibilities as a father without pursuing marriage, the public response has been largely critical, highlighting the nation’s deeply conservative stance on non-traditional family structures.
pledge: 약속하다
fulfill: 이행하다
[3] Many online users criticized Jung for his decision not to marry Moon. One commenter on the nation’s largest search engine Naver labeled him a “selfish do-badder” for avoiding marriage while fulfilling his sexual desires, garnering 1,053 likes.
label: 꼬리표를 붙이다
do-badder: 양아치
[4] Another remarked, “He never dated but got a baby. He doesn’t want to get married but wants to raise the child. That’s nonsense.” This comment received 500 likes.
remark: 발언하다
기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241126050049
[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]
아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2
네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404
팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638
-
hwkan@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Kan Hyeong-woo
More from Headlines
-
Seoul blanketed by heaviest November snow on record
-
Samsung Electronics overhauls management team for chips
-
How $70 funeral wreaths became symbol of protest in S. Korea