Hyundai Steel unveils new mascot Yonggangi

Korean steelmaker Hyundai Steel introduced its new mascot Yonggangi on Tuesday.

Yonggangi, named after “yonggang,” which means purified molten iron in Korean, symbolizes the value of the steel industry and embodies a dynamic corporate culture, the company said.

The mascot is portrayed as a people-loving guardian of the company’s facilities and processes who was born in the steel mill and grows alongside the employees. Known for its friendly personality, the character eagerly participates in any gathering, according to Hyundai Steel.

The idea for Yonggangi emerged during a CEO town hall meeting in June this year, following requests from employees. More than 3,300 employees participated in the creation process, from brainstorming ideas to evaluating designs. Yonggangi was ultimately chosen by a majority vote of 59.2 percent.

Hyundai Steel plans to promote Yonggangi to boost both internal and external engagement. Internally, the mascot aims to strengthen employee identity and morale, while externally, it will serve as a key figure in promotional campaigns, the company said.

The company said it has also launched a line of Yonggangi-themed merchandise, including stickers, keychains, mouse pads, magnets and blankets.

“Yonggangi represents the core values of Hyundai Steel and is expected to create a shared identity among employees,” a company official said.

“We will continue to produce engaging content and events featuring the character to highlight our unique culture and values.”