Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child

    Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child
  2. 2

    Wealthy parents ditch Korean passports to get kids into international school

    Wealthy parents ditch Korean passports to get kids into international school
  3. 3

    First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday

    First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday
  4. 4

    Industry experts predicts tough choices as NewJeans' ultimatum nears

    Industry experts predicts tough choices as NewJeans' ultimatum nears
  5. 5

    Final push to forge UN treaty on plastic pollution set to begin in Busan

    Final push to forge UN treaty on plastic pollution set to begin in Busan
  1. 6

    Nvidia CEO signals Samsung’s imminent shipment of AI chips

    Nvidia CEO signals Samsung’s imminent shipment of AI chips
  2. 7

    Opposition chief acquitted of instigating perjury

    Opposition chief acquitted of instigating perjury
  3. 8

    Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s

    Korea to hold own memorial for forced labor victims, boycotting Japan’s
  4. 9

    [Exclusive] Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with BYD

    [Exclusive] Hyundai Mobis eyes closer ties with BYD
  5. 10

    Seoul city opens emergency care centers

    Seoul city opens emergency care centers
피터빈트

BTS's Jimin, Jungkook nominated for BBMAs

By Lee Jung-youn

Published : Nov. 26, 2024 - 11:43

    • Link copied

Jimin and Jungkook nomination poster (Billboard Music Awards) Jimin and Jungkook nomination poster (Billboard Music Awards)

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook received nominations for the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, which will take place on Dec. 12.

The two artists are competing in the categories of Top Global K-Pop Artist and Top Global K-Pop Song, according to the BBMAs on Monday.

Jimin’s track "Who" from his second solo album "Muse" earned him the Top Global K-Pop Song nomination. "Who" debuted at No. 14 on Billboard's main Hot 100 chart, becoming his sixth solo song to enter the chart.

Jungkook's singles “3D” and “Standing Next to You” from his album "Golden" are both vying for Top Global K-Pop Song, with "Standing Next to You" also securing a nomination for Top Selling Song.

Notably, Jungkook became the most-nominated K-pop artist at this year’s BBMAs, with six nominations across five categories.

"Golden" is nominated for Top K-Pop Album. It has remained on the Billboard 200 chart for 24 consecutive weeks, setting a record as the longest-charting album by a Korean soloist. Jungkook also became the first K-pop soloist nominated in the Top Song Sales Artist category.

Both Jimin and Jungkook are currently serving in the military and are scheduled to be discharged in June 2025.

More from Headlines