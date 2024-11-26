BTS's Jimin, Jungkook nominated for BBMAs

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook received nominations for the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, which will take place on Dec. 12.

The two artists are competing in the categories of Top Global K-Pop Artist and Top Global K-Pop Song, according to the BBMAs on Monday.

Jimin’s track "Who" from his second solo album "Muse" earned him the Top Global K-Pop Song nomination. "Who" debuted at No. 14 on Billboard's main Hot 100 chart, becoming his sixth solo song to enter the chart.

Jungkook's singles “3D” and “Standing Next to You” from his album "Golden" are both vying for Top Global K-Pop Song, with "Standing Next to You" also securing a nomination for Top Selling Song.

Notably, Jungkook became the most-nominated K-pop artist at this year’s BBMAs, with six nominations across five categories.

"Golden" is nominated for Top K-Pop Album. It has remained on the Billboard 200 chart for 24 consecutive weeks, setting a record as the longest-charting album by a Korean soloist. Jungkook also became the first K-pop soloist nominated in the Top Song Sales Artist category.

Both Jimin and Jungkook are currently serving in the military and are scheduled to be discharged in June 2025.