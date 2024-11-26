BTS's Jimin, Jungkook nominated for BBMAs

Most Popular
-
1
Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child
-
2
Wealthy parents ditch Korean passports to get kids into international school
-
3
First snow to fall in Seoul on Wednesday
-
4
Industry experts predicts tough choices as NewJeans' ultimatum nears
-
5
Final push to forge UN treaty on plastic pollution set to begin in Busan
BTS's Jimin, Jungkook nominated for BBMAsBy Lee Jung-youn
Published : Nov. 26, 2024 - 11:43
BTS members Jimin and Jungkook received nominations for the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, which will take place on Dec. 12.
The two artists are competing in the categories of Top Global K-Pop Artist and Top Global K-Pop Song, according to the BBMAs on Monday.
Jimin’s track "Who" from his second solo album "Muse" earned him the Top Global K-Pop Song nomination. "Who" debuted at No. 14 on Billboard's main Hot 100 chart, becoming his sixth solo song to enter the chart.
Jungkook's singles “3D” and “Standing Next to You” from his album "Golden" are both vying for Top Global K-Pop Song, with "Standing Next to You" also securing a nomination for Top Selling Song.
Notably, Jungkook became the most-nominated K-pop artist at this year’s BBMAs, with six nominations across five categories.
"Golden" is nominated for Top K-Pop Album. It has remained on the Billboard 200 chart for 24 consecutive weeks, setting a record as the longest-charting album by a Korean soloist. Jungkook also became the first K-pop soloist nominated in the Top Song Sales Artist category.
Both Jimin and Jungkook are currently serving in the military and are scheduled to be discharged in June 2025.
-
jy@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Lee Jung-youn
More from Headlines
-
Korea's auto industry braces for Trump’s massive tariffs in Mexico
-
Jung may forgo film awards amid lovechild revelations
-
UN talks on plastic pollution treaty begin with grim outlook