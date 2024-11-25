BAT debuts synthetic nicotine e-cigarettes in Korea

Global tobacco giant British American Tobacco on Monday officially launched its synthetic nicotine-based liquid e-cigarette, Nomad Sync 5000, in South Korea, the first market in the world to release the product.

The Nomad Sync 5000, available in sweet “Purple” and refreshing “Cold” flavors, offers up to 5,000 puffs with a liquid capacity of 10 milliliters and a nicotine concentration of 0.9 percent. Priced at around 17,000 won ($12), the product is now available at vape shops nationwide.

BAT Rothmans, the company’s Korean subsidiary, attributed the product’s Korean debut to the country’s regulatory framework.

“South Korea is the only OECD country where synthetic nicotine products are governed separately from natural nicotine products,” a BAT Rothmans official said. “This unique distinction provides a favorable environment for innovation and allows us to responsibly introduce products that meet high industry standards.”

Under Korea’s current tobacco laws, only products derived from tobacco leaves are classified as tobacco, leaving synthetic nicotine products exempt from taxes, health warning labels, advertising restrictions, and sales restrictions to minors.

Despite this regulatory gap, BAT Rothmans emphasized its voluntary compliance with local standards, including displaying health warnings and ensuring branding avoids youth appeal.

In recent years, synthetic nicotine products have gained a strong foothold in the local liquid e-cigarettes market, accounting for 92.2 percent of all liquid e-cigarettes in 2022, up from 76 percent in 2020, according to the Korea Health Promotion Institute. Imports of synthetic nicotine have also quadrupled in the same period, reflecting growing demand.

Meanwhile, growing concerns about regulatory fairness and potential safety issues are driving lawmakers from both ruling and opposition parties to propose legal revisions, primarily aimed at classifying nicotine -- regardless of its source -- as a regulated substance under the current tobacco laws.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare has also raised alarms. In a recent report submitted to the National Assembly, it warned that synthetic nicotine products could contain harmful chemicals produced during manufacturing and should face similar regulations to natural nicotine products.