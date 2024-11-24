Actor Jung Woo-sung admits to being father of model Moon Ga-bi’s child

Actor Jung Woo-sung admitted Sunday that he was the father of a model Moon Ga-bi’s child.

Moon, 35, had announced about her recent childbirth on her social media on Nov. 22.

While local media reported that Jung was her child’s father, Jung on Sunday admitted through his agency that he is the baby boy’s father. However, he chose not to disclose details about his relationship with Moon.

According to a media report on Sunday, Moon and Jung first met at a gathering in 2022 and kept in touch afterward. In June 2023, Moon discovered she was pregnant with Jung’s child. Reportedly, Jung had promised Moon that he would take full responsibility for the child’s upbringing.

The two reportedly discussed the baby’s name as well as arrangements for Moon’s medical and postpartum care. Despite this, they never developed a serious romantic relationship or planned to marry.

On Nov. 22, Moon shared a photo on social media showing her son’s hand touching her face, captioned: “As a mother, I found the courage to embrace a simpler happiness for my child and myself.”

She candidly reflected on her initial feelings of shock and unpreparedness upon learning about the pregnancy.

“The news came so unexpectedly that I couldn’t fully celebrate or enjoy the moment. Instead, I chose to spend most of the pregnancy quietly, surrounded by my family’s blessings.”

“I wanted my child to see only the bright and beautiful world I once knew, and to do that, I had to be brave.” She further shared that expressing these emotions made her feel “slightly more liberated.”

In 2018, Moon rose to fame with her striking features and appearances on shows like “Get It Beauty.” Before stepping away from the limelight in 2019, she was also featured in TV variety shows like “Law of the Jungle in Tasmania.”