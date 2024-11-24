Exclusive, new stages highlight of 2024 MAMA

2024 MAMA at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Friday and Saturday. (CJ ENM)

This year's Mnet Asian Music Awards presented new and exclusive performances while exploring the tastes of K-pop fans worldwide Thursday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and at Osaka's Kyocera Dome on Friday and Saturday.

The Korean music awards ceremony, broadcast live in around 200 countries, held part of its three-day event in the US for the first time, attracting an audience of around 93,000.

2024 MAMA was held under the theme of "Big Blur," which the festival host said was inspired by boundaries -- such as tastes, culture and regions -- becoming increasingly ambiguous and convergent.

The event included unique collaborations, such as that of multiple Grammy Award winner Anderson Paak and K-pop producer and singer Park Jin-young, who marked his 30th debut anniversary this year.

Paak played the drums for Park’s performance of “Easy Lover” at the Dolby Theatre, during which the two artists tossed rhythms back and forth with Park playing the keyboard.

Over at the Kyocera Dome, Blackpink's Rose and Bruno Mars hit the stage in vintage baggy black suits performing their hit track “APT.” live for the first time on Friday.

Their vocals and simple, easy-to-follow choreography harmonized magically during this special performance, with a live band adding to the already bright atmosphere.