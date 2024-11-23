BLACKPINK's Rose stays at No. 3 on British Official Singles chart with 'APT.'

Rose of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has maintained her third position on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100 for the third consecutive week with "APT.," her collaboration with global pop icon Bruno Mars.

It marks the fifth consecutive week that the song has stayed in the top 10.

The single's position remained unchanged from last week at No. 3, behind U.S. singer-songwriters Gracie Abrams' "That's So True" and Gigi Perez's "Sailor Song," according to the latest chart released Friday (British time).

Since debuting at No. 4 last month, "APT." climbed to No. 2 a week later, setting a new record as the highest-charting track by a female K-pop artist. It slipped one spot to No. 3 the following week and has since maintained that position.

"APT.," which dropped on Oct. 18, is a prerelease from "rosie," Rose's highly anticipated first solo full-length album, scheduled for release Dec. 6.

The upbeat pop-punk track, inspired by a popular Korean drinking game, known as the "apartment game," is gaining international popularity with its catchy chorus that repeatedly features the word "apartment," pronounced as "apateu," a Korean abbreviation of the word.

"Running Wild," a new single from BTS' Jin, debuted on the chart at No. 25.

The lead track of "Happy," his first solo album, "Running Wild" is a British rock-inspired pop-rock song carrying a warm message encouraging listeners to run toward their dreams.

Also on the albums chart, boy group Ateez's 11th EP, "Golden Hour: Part. 2," debuted at No. 4.

Ateez became the first K-pop act to chart three successive albums in the top five in a year, according to the group's agency, KQ Entertainment. (Yonhap)