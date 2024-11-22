BTS' V to release seasonal duet with Park Hyo-shin

A promotional image for "Winter Ahead," provided by BigHit Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

V, a member of K-pop sensation BTS, will release a seasonal duet with Korean ballad singer Park Hyo-shin next week, the group's agency announced Friday.

The digital single, "Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Shin)," will drop at 2 p.m. next Friday, BigHit Music said on the K-pop fan platform Weverse and BTS' official social media accounts.

The track is a jazz-pop collaboration inspired by V's wish for his fans to experience a "warm and happy winter," the agency added.

"Winter Ahead" continues V's tradition of releasing seasonal songs. His previous releases include "Snow Flower" and "Christmas Tree," and he covered "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" in 2022.

V, known for his love of jazz, personally reached out to his "longtime friend" Park to collaborate on the track, according to BigHit Music.

The song was written by Jesse Harris, the Grammy-winning songwriter behind Norah Jones' jazz-pop classic "Don't Know Why."

The duet with Park comes just one week before V's highly anticipated "White Christmas" collaboration with the late Bing Crosby, which has sparked excitement among fans. (Yonhap)