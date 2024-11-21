[Well-curated] Cimer down, design at Wappen, familiar space

Swim and sauna in paradise

For those torn between swimming and a sauna experience, Cimer provides a luxurious retreat with its combination of swimming pools and spa facilities.

Located in Jung-gu, Incheon, Cimer is primarily divided into two zones: the Aqua Spa Zone, which features a variety of swimming pools, and the Jjimjil Spa Zone, with spa facilities. In Korean, "jjimjil" refers to heat therapy, emphasizing relaxation and wellness.

This luxurious destination is ideal for friends, families, and couples looking to unwind.

The expansive facilities include warm-water swimming pools, luxury massage chairs, water slides, stunning photo spots, a fitness gym, and a variety of hot tubs, all designed to melt away stress.

The Aqua Spa ticket, priced at 60,000 won ($43) per adult, grants access to both the swimming pools, spa and bathing facilities across the first, second, and third floors of Cimer, including both the Aqua Spa and Jjimjil Spa Zones. Visitors can enjoy the facilities for a total of six hours.

For those interested only in the bathing and spa areas, the Jjimjil Spa ticket is available for 40,000 won per adult. This ticket provides access to the Jjimjil Spa Zone on the second and third floors and allows for four hours of use.

Free shuttle buses are available from Seoul to Paradise Hotel, where Cimer is located, at designated times. For more information, check the official website of Paradise Hotel.