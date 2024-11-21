[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Jennie, Lisa invited to Coachella as solo acts

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)

Jennie and Lisa of Blackpink will hit the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival next year as solo performers, according to the festival’s announcement Wednesday. The lineup for next year’s event listed Jennie performing on April 13 and 20 and Lisa on April 11 and 18. Blackpink was the first K-pop girl group to be invited to the festival in 2019 and the first Asian artist to headline it last year. Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone will headline next year's festival. Separately, Lisa announced on Wednesday that her first solo LP “Alter Ego” will be released on Feb. 28, 2025. Jennie's solo single “Mantra” hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 98 and UK’s Official Singles Top 100 at No. 37 last month. Seventeen’s The8 to drop 1st solo EP

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment) (Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

The8 of Seventeen will drop his first solo EP in China “Stardust” on Dec. 4, agency Pledis Entertainment said Thursday. He will dish out a series of teaser content for the mini album from Saturday and a performance video and visualizers after the album's release. He debuted as the lead dancer of the 13-member band in 2015 and has released four digital singles in Chinese, his native language, including “Dreams Come True” and “Side By Side.” Meanwhile, the band will perform at Disney’s annual year-end show “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular” on Dec. 1, becoming the first K-pop act to join the program. Next week, it will release its fourth single in Japan “Shogikigen” and begin the Japanese leg of its tour "Right Here," visiting four major domes across the country. Illit wins major rookie award in Japan

(Credit: Belift Lab) (Credit: Belift Lab)

Illit was named Rookie of the Year by the Japan Record Awards, one of the nation's oldest and most prestigious music awards. The group of five was nominated for the award at its 66th annual ceremony and became the first K-pop girl group to achieve the feat in 13 years, after Girls’ Generation and 2NE1. It also is the first to do so before officially debuting in the country. The quintet amassed 100 million streams tallied by Oricon and the Recording Industry Association of Japan in the shortest time for a female group with “Magnetic,” which is the main track from its debut EP “Super Real Me.” The group will appear in NHK’s New Year’s Eve music show which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, along with Twice and Le Sserafim. BTOB to host year-end concert

(Credit: BTOB Company) (Credit: BTOB Company)