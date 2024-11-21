Disney+ unveils Asia-Pacific lineup for 2025, confirms season 2 of 'Moving'

Carol Choi, executive vice president of original content strategy at The Walt Disney Company APAC speaks during a press conference held in Singapore on Thursday. (The Walt Disney Company)

SINGAPORE -- News that a second season of the Korean megahit series "Moving" is currently in development was among the slew of announcements made by The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific Thursday regarding the upcoming slate of Disney+ Asia Pacific content.

"Moving" is an action-fantasy series, but at its core, it is a coming-of-age story about friendship, family and human relationships told in a brand new way," said Carol Choi, executive vice president of original content strategy at The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific, during a press conference held in Singapore on Thursday. The event was part of Disney Content Showcase APAC 2024, held from Wednesday to Thursday.

"With such incredible success, I am extremely pleased to officially announce today that we have begun development on 'Moving season 2.' We're still at a very early stage and we'll be sure to come back with more details when we're ready," said Choi.

During the event, Choi emphasized the power of Korean content, remarking that of Disney+'s 15 best-performing international original titles, based on views, nine are Korean titles.

She added that this year, Korean action drama "A Shop For Killers" has become the most viewed series on Disney+ in the Asia Pacific region, with Korean travel reality show "Are You Sure?!," starring BTS stars Jimin and Jung Kook, becoming Disney+'s most viewed unscripted title in the region.

“Stories produced in the Asia Pacific (region) have become a staple in general entertainment consumption -- they are world-class productions, with a growing global resonance and deep passionate fandoms worldwide,” said Choi.

The platform also unveiled details about some of its 2025 lineup of Korean originals, which includes titles such as "Unmasked," "Hyper Knife," "Knock-off," "Low Life" and "Nine Puzzles."

"Unmasked," starring Kim Hye-soo — one of the nation's most celebrated actors, known for her role in the hit series "Signal" and blockbuster films like "Tazza" — will follow a team of investigative journalists known for uncovering some of society’s most heinous crimes.

One of Disney+'s most anticipated Korean series for the new year is "Knock-Off," which tells the story of a broke man who turns to the world of counterfeiting in an attempt to rebuild his life. The series will star Hallyu sensations Kim Soo-hyun and Cho Bo-ah as main leads.

Kim Da-mi and Son Suk-ku will star in "Nine Puzzles," a classic whodunit in which Son becomes involved with a mysterious serial killer.

"Low Life," starring Ryu Seung-ryong and Lim Soo-jung, will follow the story of men who rush to salvage a recently discovered treasure. In "Hyper Knife" Park Eun-bin, known for playing Woo Young-woo in the hit series "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," returns to the screen to play a neurosurgeon.

The event also introduced other Korean series for 2025 whose details remain yet undisclosed to the public -- including "The Murky Stream" starring Rowoon and Shin Ye-eun; "The Manipulated" starring Ji Chang-wook and Doh Kyung-soo; "Tempest," starring Jun Gianna and Gang Dong-won; and "Made In Korea," starring Hyun Bin and Jung Woo-sung.