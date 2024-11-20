Criminal ring accused of posing as soldiers, UN officials to swindle W1.4b in romantic scam

This screen capture shows an alleged conversation between a member of a fraud ring and victim, with the former asking the victim to wire money under the pretense of being stuck in the middle of the sea. (Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency)

An international fraud ring is accused of perpetrating a romantic scam against 14 victims, assuming the fake identities of US soldiers, UN officials and foreign students, Seoul police said Tuesday.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said it has forwarded the case of the criminal organization with a 44-year-old Russian leader to the prosecution for fraud charges. The Russian leader and eight others have been placed under physical detention.

They are believed to have swindled a total of 1.4 billion won ($1 million) in 68 scams with 14 victims.

The suspects allegedly befriended the victims via fake profiles on various social media pages, assuming male identities to female victims and female identities with male victims. After earning the victims' trust and forming romantic relationships, the suspects pretended to be in a jam and requested the victims to wire money under a number of pretenses.

This included a claim of bank accounts being frozen and asking for transfer fees to "receive gold bars they are getting from UN and Ukraine as compensation." One of the suspects, who pretended to be a sailor, claimed to be stuck in the middle of the ocean and quickly needed money.

The victim said she borrowed money from her sister to wire to the suspect.

In another case, a member of the criminal ring asked a 40-year-old victim to wire a fee needed for packages to pass through customs. The victim ended up wiring 165 million won in total.

The criminal ring reportedly comprised individuals from countries including Nigeria Angola and a naturalized Korean originally from the Philippines.