[Today’s K-pop] Ateez returns with 11th EP

Ateez rolled out its 11th EP, “Golden Hour: Part 2,” on Friday, along with the music video for main track “Ice on My Teeth.”

Not afraid to push the limits, the single adds hip-hop to sophisticated, calm sounds of strings, demonstrating even those seemingly unlikely to match can coexist beautifully when truly appreciated.

“We were so committed to move forward, we’ve never expressed pride in what journey we have made,” said Hongjoong, “and wanted to portray our own value in a tasteful and witty way.”

The new mini album is the second installment of its “Golden Hour” series that began with the previous EP that hit the Billboard 200 at No. 2 and UK’s Official Albums Chart at No. 4.

What separates the band from others, though, is not its chart success, but “how we never stop to take challenges,” the band said at a media conference in Seoul on Thursday.

