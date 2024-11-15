[Today’s K-pop] Ateez returns with 11th EP

Most Popular
-
1
Korea to take action if currency falls more
-
2
Suneung retakes hit record amid med school expansion
-
3
Proactive, calm approach needed in response to Trump 2.0
-
4
NewJeans sets 14-day deadline for Ador to meet demands, including return of Min Hee-jin
-
5
[KH Explains] For Korean automakers, Chinese EVs may loom larger than Trump’s tariffs
-
6
[Graphic News] Tainan predicted top destination for South Koreans in 2025
-
7
Supermarkets in central Seoul to change mandatory closure day to Wednesday
-
8
NewJeans reassure fans after giving ultimatum to Ador
-
9
[Herald Review] Cho Seung-woo takes 'Hamlet' crown
-
10
Police mobilize over 10,000 officers for 2025 Suneung
[Today’s K-pop] Ateez returns with 11th EPBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Nov. 15, 2024 - 19:10
Ateez rolled out its 11th EP, “Golden Hour: Part 2,” on Friday, along with the music video for main track “Ice on My Teeth.”
Not afraid to push the limits, the single adds hip-hop to sophisticated, calm sounds of strings, demonstrating even those seemingly unlikely to match can coexist beautifully when truly appreciated.
“We were so committed to move forward, we’ve never expressed pride in what journey we have made,” said Hongjoong, “and wanted to portray our own value in a tasteful and witty way.”
The new mini album is the second installment of its “Golden Hour” series that began with the previous EP that hit the Billboard 200 at No. 2 and UK’s Official Albums Chart at No. 4.
What separates the band from others, though, is not its chart success, but “how we never stop to take challenges,” the band said at a media conference in Seoul on Thursday.
Ex-Riize Seunghan to debut solo
Seunghan, formerly of Riize, is preparing to debut as a solo singer, label SM Entertainment said Friday.
He is getting back on track to realize his dream on his own in the latter half of next year, the label added.
Seunghan debuted with boy band Riize in September last year, but put on hold all activities in November when he became mired in controversy, as photographs and video of his trainee days deemed “inappropriate for a minor” circulated online. Last month, the management firm announced that he would rejoin the group, but faced with vocal opposition from fans, he backed down and quit the band in two days.
However, fans in support of Seunghan demanded he rejoin the team, as some even went on to issue a statement through a law firm.
The Boyz sign with new agency: report
The Boyz cinched a deal with One Hundred and will part ways with IST Entertainment, according to a local media report Friday.
“It was nice to see that all members were trying to stay together when looking for a new agency,” One Hundred commented, acknowledging the report. The band will join the company co-established by MC Mong from mid-December, it added. The bandmates’ contract with the current agency expires next month.
The Boyz debuted with EP “The First” and wrapped up promoting their ninth EP, “Trigger,” last week. The latest album sold over half a million in the first week and came in first place on a television music chart twice with the titular track.
Meanwhile, Sunwoo was assaulted by an overzealous fan last week and the attacker was apprehended for breaking and entering as well as assault, IST Entertainment said on Friday.
SM Entertainment announces all-star concert lineup
The lineup for SM Town Live 2025, slated for Jan. 11-12, 2025, was announced Friday.
The two-day concert series will mark the entertainment giant's 30th anniversary and is to be held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
Featured artists include BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior and select members from Girls’ Generation, SHINee and EXO to Red Velvet and NCT subunits NCT127 and NCT Dream. Recent arrivals aespa and Riize will also join, as well as artists from recording companies affiliated with the label.
The labelwide live show is being held in Korea for the first time in about 2 1/2 years, and will move on to North America and Europe later. A compilation album is expected to be put together in time for the anniversary as well.
More from Headlines
-
Suspended prison term jeopardizes DP leader’s Assembly seat, candidacy
-
Seoul’s bid for early Yoon-Trump meeting faces slim odds
-
Arrest warrants issued for political broker, ex-lawmaker in Yoon-linked scandal