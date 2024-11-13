[Herald Interview] Yves wraps up her solo debut year with EP ‘I Did’

After a protracted legal battle and period of uncertainty, Yves has emerged stronger and more committed to proving herself as a solo artist with her second solo album.

Yves first entered the music scene as a member of Loona, a 12-member girl group that officially debuted in August 2018. However, in 2022, the group faced a crisis, with all members filing injunctions to suspend their contracts with their agency Blockberry Creative. Though the members won the lawsuit, the group was disbanded. Some members pursued solo careers, others debuted in new groups; Yves, after a year-long break, became the last to launch a solo career this May.

“The year-long hiatus felt like 10 years to me. It was incredibly hard to suddenly be unable to do anything,” said Yves, reflecting on this period.

Yves debuted as a soloist with her album "Loop," which topped the iTunes Top Album charts in 10 countries and was named No. 18 on Billboard’s Best K-pop Albums of 2024 So Far in July. She is also set to embark on her first solo European tour “Yves Apple Cinnamon Crunch Tour in Europe” in Berlin on Dec. 4.

Her new album "I Did," out Thursday, is described as a natural extension of her previous work.

“To enjoy music and be happy doing it, I believe I have to show my true self. Like with 'Loop,' I created this album intending to make music that brings me joy,” Yves said.

For Yves, peace is essential for happiness, and she has filled this album with the emotions she faced to achieve that peace. The album includes five tracks: the hyper-pop main track “Viola,” R&B soul songs “Hashtag” and “Tik Tok,” and pop tracks “Gone Girl” and “Dim.”

“In the beginning of ‘Viola,’ there’s a sense of confusion, and the lyrics talk about needing a place to hide. But the outro has sounds that convey a sense of space and calm. If you listen to the tracks in order, you’ll feel the range of emotions I encountered on my journey to find peace.”

Yves highlighted that one of the biggest differences in solo work is being able to tell her own story. “In Loona, I had to follow set music, lyrics and outfits, and I lacked both the opportunity and the skills to show my own style. Now, I am involved in every process of making the album.”

While she was known for her low and mature voice in Loona, Yves shared that she now enjoys experimenting with various tones, including more youthful and playful styles.

She also noted that her self-confidence has grown stronger, which has been a source of joy this year. “When I was in Loona, I debuted without the typical trainee process and sought validation from the agency and public. But now, I find fulfillment in creating something on my own.”

Though Yves had contributed to songwriting before, she did not take part in composing or writing lyrics for her solo albums. She explained that this decision was part of expanding her artistic range.

“I felt confined by the mature, intense image I took on in the group. To break free from that, I decided to trust my new agency’s vision of what they see in me,” Yves said, adding that she plans to showcase her singer-songwriter side in future albums.

Recalling how much she had wanted to be a singer, Yves stressed that she would strive to continue her music journey.

“My mother, who, for more than 10 years, didn’t want me to be a singer, once asked me why I wanted to be a singer so dearly. I told her, ‘It’s not a matter of wanting to — I will die if I don’t do it.’ That feeling that I had at 17 hasn’t changed. This work brings me happiness that makes all the hardships worth it.”