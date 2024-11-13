Samsung stocks fall to 4-year low

Shares of South Korean tech behemoth Samsung Electronics sank to an over four-year low of under 51,000 won ($36.24) during intraday trading Wednesday, reflecting the looming clouds cast over the company's chip leadership in the AI era.

Samsung Electronics shares stood at 50,700 won as of 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, inching down by 2,300 won or 4.34 percent from the previous trading day. It started trading at 52,000 won but dropped to as low as 50,500 won, hitting the lowest intraday trading price in over four years since June 2020.

The Samsung Electronics shares have been on a four-day losing streak. The dip marks an over 30,000 won cut from the recent high of 88,800 won on July 11.

With the plunge, the market capitalization of Samsung Electronics stood at 303.26 trillion won as of 2:10 p.m., over 200 trillion won below its valuation of around 520 trillion won in July.

The nosedive in Samsung Electronics share price reflects the escalating concerns about the business outlook of Korean chipmakers following Trump’s return to the White House. Investors deem Trump's potential tariffs on Chinese imports could weigh heavily on local semiconductor companies, including Samsung Electronics.

While Samsung Electronics has plunged, its Korean rival SK hynix, inched down 1.08 percent to 183,800 won.

The massive Samsung Electronics sell-off pulled down the benchmark Kospi to 2,432.82, down 49.75 points or 2 percent on the day as of 2:10 p.m. Following the market crash the previous day, Kospi started trading at 2,468.27 and inched down to as low as 2,438.87.

“The Korean bourse took a direct blow, plunging due to the rising concerns on the chip sector that the trade war between the US and China will reignite following Trump’s win in the election,” Lee Kyung-min, analyst from Daishin Securities, said.

“Yet the current level of Kospi has already priced in the woes of an economic slowdown. If foreign uncertainties ease, it could rebound as it did in November and December last year.”

With the weakened stock market, the Korean won has been losing value against the US dollar. The value of the local currency against the greenback stood at 1,407.95 won as of 2:10 p.m., marking a 6.5-won loss from the previous trading.