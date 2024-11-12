Deaf K-pop trio Big Ocean reach out to global fans with first EP 'Follow'

Big Ocean, the world’s first K-pop idol group composed of members with hearing disabilities, launched international promotions for its first mini album.

The group -- consisting Chanyeon, Hyunjin and Jiseok -- released the mini album "Follow" on Tuesday, inviting listeners to join them on a journey to find happiness. The new album includes the title track “Flow” along with previously released digital singles “Glow,” “Blow” and “Slow.”

The title track “Flow” is the group's first English song, and was produced by American songwriter Mark Batson. The song conveys a message of creating music for oneself and finding happiness through music.

To celebrate the release of "Follow," Big Ocean is conducting promotional activities abroad. Since Monday, the group has been visiting iconic New York landmarks like the Empire State Building, Times Square and Central Park to meet local fans. From Thursday to Sunday, Big Ocean will attend the “Cool Out 2024” event held in the Cayman Islands, where it will perform “Flow” live for the first time. As a team embodying the values of "ocean-like inclusivity and potential," the trio will participate in marine conservation efforts, including sea turtle releases and visits to stingray sanctuaries.

The trio is also set to perform at the “AI for Good Global Summit” in Geneva, Switzerland, July 8-9 next year, having received an official invitation from the International Telecommunication Union.

The “Flow” music video was filmed at the National Institute for Deaf Youth in Paris, the world’s first school for students with hearing disabilities, established in the 1750s. The music video features the three members dancing with 100 participants delivering a powerful performance.

Big Ocean officially debuted on April 20 in honor of the Day of Persons with Disabilities in Korea.